The fleeting fame of New Year’s baby.

A baby’s birth is a joyous occasion; it is more joyous if that baby is born on New Year’s Day. It is no wonder that local news outlets tend to make a big deal out of the first baby born in each hospital, unlike other times of year, they are usually excited to announce the arrival of the year’s first babies.

So, why are baby’s born on the New Year such a big deal? As it turns out, celebrating a New Year’s baby is an age-old tradition. An image of a baby representing a fresh start dates back to ancient Greece. Each year, Greeks celebrated the rebirth of Dionysus, the god of fertility and wine.

Part of the festivities included placing a baby in a basket and parading the infant through town. While there are fewer or no parades today, there are still a ton of attention when it comes to the bundle of joy born as the year begins. Between 1906 and 1943, The Saturday Evening Post featured its own rendition of the New Year baby on every first of the year issue.

New Year’s babies have scored prizes of all sizes, scholarships and free meals for their parents. It is also a common marketing tool for businesses such as diaper and other baby product companies to donate prizes to the newly birthed. Popular old wives tales about babies, who were born on New Year’s day include;

They are super lucky

Some communities believe that babies born on New Year’s day are extremely fortunate and lucky. Not only will they have good luck in their own life, but they will bring luck to their family too.

They are immune to evil spirits

One of the most well-known superstitions surrounding New Year’s babies is that they won’t be visited by evil and more specifically, cannot be drowned or hung.

They are extremely fertile

Because of the Greeks celebration of the rebirth of Dionysus, who is a god known for fertility and wine, at the beginning of each year, so do most people world over believe that the blessing stretches over to New Year babies.