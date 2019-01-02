Politics is family DNA

In the last general election, one beautiful and youthful woman stood out as she made an appearance in most TV stations, giving analysis of the political events that were unfolding. Nerima Selina Wako is her name. Her husband, Billian Ojiwa, tells us more about her

Sylvia Wakhisi @PeopleDailyKe

Your wife’s love for politics is evident from the way she speaks so confidently on the subject on TV and other public spaces. Is it something she always wanted to do?

She actually pursued a degree in Communication at Jacksonville State University in the US and a Masters in Public Policy from the same university. She wasn’t planning to be in politics. Politics came as a by the way for her, and it is something that she has grown to love.

Being in a demanding career, her life revolving around politics and being in the limelight, what pressures do you experience as her husband?

I don’t feel any pressure in as far as her work and status in the society is concerned simply because I understand the nature of her work and I’m also personally involved in politics, so that makes the two of us! However, a lot of times when she is on TV, I do get calls from different people commending her and referring to me as Mr Nerima.

It’s always a moment to be proud of. The political analyst is also the executive director at Siasa Place, a youth-led organisation that engages young people and women. She does the day-to-day running of the organisation.

How did the two of you meet?

We met at a youth forum she was leading in 2015. It was called Battle for Humanity, an engagement on social issues. I didn’t get a chance to talk to her, but she noticed me because I got to the forum when it was almost ending. When I saw her, I said to myself she is the one.

But she wasn’t accommodative. She was actually rude to me because I was late and wasn’t feeling anything about it. We later connected on social media. Six months later, we began dating.

For how long have you been married and how are things so far?

We just turned one year old in our marriage. We are learning, adjusting and growing stronger together every single day. Marriage is a learning curve and each day, there is something new to learn about your partner as you face life together.

How does your wife juggle between career and family?

She is an organised person and plans her work well knowing that she now has a husband to take care of. We support each other in everything. We do almost everything together; from discussing proposals, working on our projects and helping with the house chores, hence that has made it easy for her to navigate through her roles as a career woman and wife.

What is your role in her life?

I am her husband, her support system, her cheerleader and her clown!

What are some of the things you admire in her?

The fact that she is hard-working stands out for me. By this I know she will go an extra mile to see to it that our family progresses well. Also, she is organised, kind and supportive. She can sacrifice anything for the people she loves.

Any plans for children?

Yes, of course. We plan to have many children… (laughs)

What makes her good at her job?

She is so passionate about her job and that is why she oozes a lot of confidence whenever she is out there handling a subject relating to politics. She pays attention to details.

What do you love doing together?

We love to spend time reading. It could be books, magazines, novels or any other form of reading material. We also enjoy going out and watching movies, though I always sleep as soon as the movie starts!

What are some of the high and low moments you have gone through together?

The high moments came when we got opportunities to travel to different countries and take part in different programmes. I went to the US for the Mandela Washington Leadership Programme while my wife was in South Africa for the Obama Leadership Programme.

These are prestigious programmes and hundreds of young African leaders are subjected to crazy interviews and paperwork. These opportunities were remarkable as they provided a platform for growth in our respective careers.

We experienced a low moment just before we got married when Nerima went to India to donate a kidney to her younger brother. The process was so sensitive and I didn’t know how it would turn out to be.

What do you do for a living?

(Laughs) I am a hustler! I run my organisations, the Billian Music Family Foundation in Mathare, the Ficha Uchi Initiative and I am also involved in politics as the National Chairman of the Kanu Youth Congress.