Happy New Year! Miss January already checked in

Happy New Year! Miss January has already checked in and we’re all aware of her notorious habit of slipping loaded December revellers into adverse brokenness. Grace Wachira pens a few tips on how to get through ‘Njaanuary’ without much a hassle

1. Avoid eating out

I know it sounds wrong to kill the festive mood right away, but let’s face it; you will spend a lot more than you had anticipated if you eat out. Buy food and prepare it in your house. It’s much cheaper that way. Eating out definitely has its perks, but look into the long-term plan. You will at least not have debts to clear as soon as that salary checks in.

2. Maximise on offers

Luckily, some stores still have their offers running through mid-January. They want to get fresh stock for the New Year and what better way to go through this highly anticipated broke month than to buy those three or four and get another free. What time to buy cooking oil with a free bar of soap than now? In any case, the prices are highly subsidised and that could only mean that things are working for your good. Grab the opportunity while it lasts.

3. Stick to your budget

It’s okay to have your calculator handy while shopping, as long as you stick to your budget. Follow your shopping list, keep your receipts and track your spending. If you know you are a spendthrift, just carry enough money. Do not let your sudden self-indiscipline fool you. Do not go above your budget.

4. Walk, use public means

This goes to the lazy us. Walk that 15-minute stretch instead of using a motorbike and save the hundred bob. You can as well christen it ‘working out’. If you drive, you could save on fuel by using public means. I mean, didn’t you already cruise through December? Cut down on engaging your cab driver to drop you off. Instead, use public means. Give the ride a break and save a few coins. They will go a long way.

5. Respect loose change

Do not look down upon those coins the tellers hand to you after a purchase. Keep them safely. Save the coins for a rainy day, which could be around January 20. You will be surprised how much they will save your day, especially at mama mboga’s.

6. Buy in bulk

We’re talking about dry food or items with a longer expiry date. If you can buy them large, go for it. Let your friends call you a hoarder, but have enough eggs, rice, maize/wheat flour, cooking oil and sugar. Let it look as if you are about to open a boarding school or a mini-market in your house. All in all, avoid buying items that you can buy in bulk on a daily basis.

7. Don’t party

Give your body a rest. It will do more good to your pocket. Didn’t you already party during the festivities? Do not go raving, unless your ‘ever-green’ friend offers. Buy at your locals and forget about paying for the ambience.

8. Pay your bills now

This you should do with urgency, before the chums run out on you. Buy the tokens, pay the water bill, clear the rent and school fees, now! Pay the essential bills before ‘something urgent’ like a birthday, date night or late graduation party crawls in. It will drain you.

9. Cook in extras

Cook food for an extra feeding if you can. That will mean you already have food for lunch or supper or even breakfast for the next day. You will consequently use less gas, paraffin or firewood by simply warming it on the fire or microwaving it. The leftovers will come in handy soon.

10 . Sacrifice luxury living

Plan to forego some things you can smoothly live without. Items such as meat or that peanut butter or scented soap are not necessities. It’s only for a short while. The ‘99’ days of January would be over soon, hopefully. Good news though, February got 28 days!