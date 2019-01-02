Kiumbe Kulture a Kenyan creative brand involved in fashion and design

Kiumbe Kulture is a Kenyan creative brand involved in fashion and design, style and interior designs. Jordan Filko, one of the brand’s co-founders, speaks with Alfayo Onyango

What is Kiumbe Kulture?

Kiumbe means creature or ‘to create’ in Kiswahili. This embodies our intention, which is to give the wearers of our pieces the freedom to express their authentic, organic selves in a uniquely glamorous way.

Kiumbe Kulture is a Kenyan female-founded fashion design company that seeks to have a positive impact on the environment and communities we work with, empower its customers and collaborators and generate value for its investors and partners. It was founded by Dija White, Jordan Filko and Marushka Tihane Mujic.

What’s your specialisation?

We specialise in style and design, fashion as self-expression and accessories as adornment. We explore the ability of jewellery to transform the everyday version of ourselves into the mythological characters that lie within.

Our creations unlock the imagination of the wearer, giving make-believe dress-up a lifelong place of belonging. We do not create art with machines, but rather with people. We work with talented artisans based in marginalised communities and the physically challenged artists of Fair-Trade Workshop in Bombolulu, Mombasa.

Where do you get the raw materials from?

We create with precious extractions of our planet’s core energy. For most of us, crystals, gemstones and fossils are seen simply as beautiful ornaments.

Whether they are discovered in deep caves, tropical forests or on ocean floors, it is indeed the earth’s powerful chemistry that creates these mysterious formations. Our pieces draw on materials that are recycled and collected from all around the world, telling silent stories and empowering the wearer to time-travel.

What are the challenges you face as a brand?

As a brand, especially in the creative industry, getting started can be a huge challenge. The process of figuring out who vibes with our work has been interesting and fun; from finding the right clients and sales channels to experimenting with different collaborations. We are looking to be a global brand with Kenyan roots, so figuring out our identity in an international context is an ongoing process.

What are Kiumbe’s aspirations?

Our medium and long-term vision includes making sales through leading boutique retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and arts and culture festivals within East Africa and the continent at large. We are also seeking international partnerships to access channels in Europe, US and Australia.

We are also developing wellness packages to leverage on our knowledge of meditation and mindfulness, yoga, essential oils and other herbal and alternative health practices built on the foundation of using sustainably sourced natural materials.

We believe we’ll thrive through continued and new partnerships with community art projects, wellness philanthropy and initiatives supporting women in leadership.

We are looking to expanded radius of collaborations in the music and entertainment industry both through styling and filmmaking opportunities.