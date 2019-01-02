Taking love of computers to prisons

Aggrey Gisiora started a tech training hub in Langata Women’s Prison to help inmates run businesses online once they finish their terms

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Since he was young, 31-year-old Aggrey Gisiora has had a passion for computers. His father, who is a retired electrical engineer, exposed the second born in the family of four children to computers.

He deviated a bit by studying Environmental Health and working in various organisations, but it was not until in July 2015, that he attended a life transforming Summit that made him birth an idea, currently revolutionising the Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

“During the conference, I learnt that self-efficacy is all that is needed to allow a person to tap into their creativity. Through practical and theoretical lessons on empathy, design thinking, problem framing and others, I was able to see that every community only requires enabling influences to allow them tap into their inherent potential, regardless of circumstance,” he says.

The International Development Design Summit (IDDS) was a four-week summit designed to develop health-focused interventions and technologies to improve access to healthcare in resource-poor communities. It is held in Chennai, India with the support of the International Development Innovation Network (IDIN).

About a month later, during a community outreach programme by his church (Nairobi Central Seventh-Day Adventists Church), Aggrey, through his church’s youth group, visited the Langata Prison.

A passionate appeal by the then officer in charge of the prison Olivia Obel to move beyond the traditional approach of just providing foodstuff or toiletries to the inmates made the Jomo Kenyatta tutorial fellow start a programme that would help the inmates.

Economic growth

“We are living in an increasingly tech-based economy. The biggest growth for enterprises (large or small) over the next 10 to 15 years is going to be online. We are trying to equip these inmates with the skills to position themselves in that kind of an economy.

I believe it’s not enough to be a seamstress or a baker or designer – a person also needs to be tech savvy – to leverage the power of computers and the internet for customer acquisition, or advertisement or to drive sales or even carry out monitoring and evaluation,” he explains.

According to data from the 2017 Economic Survey published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, there are about 10,644 convicted women prisoners in Kenya and 71,789 male prisoners.

After their release, some find it difficult to re-establish a home, secure employment and also meet their basic needs, which drives them to crime. Change Hub extends skills to prisoners, who in most instances are marginalised in the society.

They teach introduction to computers, basic hardware maintenance, and troubleshooting, Web design: HTML, CSS and also 3D printing to women. To achieve this, they use a computer-based peer supported training model, which is cost effective.

A small room, capable of holding six students, two prison wardens as well as the lead instructor has been allocated within the women’s prison. The group has been given the room for three days a week, for three-hour time slots.

Aggrey is proud that one of the inmates, 35-year-old Rahab Nyawira, created her own website for a baking business she now runs after her release last year. She was served six years in prison for violent robbery.

“Initially, we had six women in the programme. So far, 21 have benefitted. We did not have a website for the first year of operation as one of the deliverables was to have the inmates build the website using the skills they’ve learned. We are proud that the first cohort of students created the change hub website,” he explains.

But all that did not come without challenges. At first, when he began this idea, there were a lot of scepticism from many quarters, including some original partner organisations who felt that the project would be too hard to implement and they pulled out. Only one volunteer supports Change Hub.

“When we had the funding, we had two instructors who trained two cohorts simultaneously. However, for now, we have been forced to cut back due to lack of funds.

I am really proud of the prisoners because they are expanding the scope of the programme beyond what I thought was possible. They are eager to learn, and I feel that the lack of resources may begin to be a stumbling block to their achievements,” he says.

The success of such a project hinges on finding the right partners that can see beyond the concept of monetary gains. While it’s a noble cause, there is very little opportunity to profit financially from the prison.

However, Aggrey is proud that there is a great chance to empower people to progress, especially when reintegrating into daily life. He is currently exploring collaborations with various companies and hopes to be financially self-sustaining in the next three to five years. In future, Aggrey aspires to have reached at least 1,000 inmates.

“It’s not just about the money but being able to actually transfer some knowledge and skill to somebody so that they can stand on their own two feet. It’s a gift that keeps on giving,” Aggrey concludes.