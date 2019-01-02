Conference rallies Africa to actualise its potential

Joe Kimondo @PeopleDailyKe

‘Africa Rising’ narrative has dominated discourses since the turn of the millennia. However, a conference, held annually for the past seven years in Morocco, seeks to turn theory into tangible action.

The three-day Atlantic Dialogues conference, held in the picturesque city of Marrakesh, is a convergence of technocrats drawn from development think-tanks, experienced international leaders in various spheres and representatives of youth leadership who seek homegrown solutions of unlocking the wealth of Africa from within and asserting its position in the world’s geo-political map.

This year’s conference, under the theme “Overcoming the choke points”, focused on turning huge potential into real wealth.

Eastern and Southern Africa were not represented at government level, but many delegates had been invited from the region, with several delegates in the plenary-type conference insisting on the need for all regions of the continent to move in unison to give their aspirations a united footing.

A Moroccan think-tank, Policy Centre for the New South (formerly OCP Policy Centre) laid the groundwork for the conference under four topics: Research programmes that matter most for Africa – Agriculture, environment and food security; economic and social development; finance, conservation of raw materials and manufacturing; and geopolitics and international relations.

Vibrant panelists shared knowledge on economics and international relations common to the Atlantic States. The conference criticised the developed world on the skewed world order, impoverishment of Africa, unfair trade imbalance propagated by the World Trade Organisation and modern-day injustices committed against parts of the continent.

Issues that sparked heated debate included; the negative effects of globalisation on Africa; the continent’s demographic advantage based on youth majority; trade imbalance; migration of Africans to Europe and waning US superpower status.

Panellists featured dignitaries with national and internationally experience in global issues, including expertise on Africa – a good number of them former presidents.

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright teamed up with former Cape Verde President Pedro Pires to air views and field questions on globalisation and its effects on Africa.

Albright, 81, who served between 1997 and 2001 in the Bill Clinton administration, said the continent was on the cusp of momentous change.

“Africa was always seen as the loser in globalisation, but it is on the path to becoming a winner despite the negative effects that held it back for so long,” said Albright on the sidelines of the main plenary. She commended Morocco, Kenya and Nigeria for taking programmes that empower the youth, after meeting students from the three nations at the Mohammed VI Technical University in Rabat.