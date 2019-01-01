LOOMING TEACHERS STRIKE: Talks to suspend strike collapse

The second day of talks between the Kenya National Union of Teachers, (KNUT) the teachers employer, TSC and the Labor Conciliation Committee failed to bear fruit after day long negotiations yesterday.

Earlier, the committee had visited TSC headquarters for a meeting with CEO, Nancy Macharia. Sources however intimate that TSC is still adamant that the issues raised by KNUT do not equate to a labor dispute.

KNUT accuses TSC of employing ‘dirty tactics’ and being non-committal during the process this as Labour CS Ukur Yattani urged the two to give dialogue a chance.