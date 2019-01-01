NAROK TROUBLED CONSERVANCY

Over 1,000 group ranch members at the Naboisho and Mara North conservancies, yesterday staged demonstrations to protest poor management of the conservancies in Narok West.

The protestors claim there is no transparency in the operations of the conservancies.

Their spokesperson David Ole Mako, said there is need for land owners to be included in decision making on how resources will be utilised as well as how the proceeds of tourism will be shared.

Ole Mako accused a section of conservancy officials of having benefited from proceeds of tourism and leaving members out of the deals.