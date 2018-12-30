English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

LAST SUNDAY OF 2018: President Kenyatta asks Kenyans to  pray for peace

LAST SUNDAY OF 2018

December 30, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta today joined hundreds of faithful for Sunday service at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic church in Nyali Mombasa. The president, who was accompanied by the first lady and his mother, took the opportunity to urge Kenyans to respect, work and live in harmony with one another.

Elsewhere Kenyans flocked churches across the country as well as other entertainment spots to mark the last Sunday of 2018.

 

