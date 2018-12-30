English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Prophet Owuor’s security uproar,senior officers reprimanded

Prophet Owuor

K24 Tv December 30, 2018
The National Police Service appears to have responded to uproar on social media over the heavy police escort granted to popular preacher prophet David Owuor by reducing the number of escort vehicles from 8 to one.

Sources further say that two police vehicles from Kabete and Tharaka Nithi have been impounded in Nakuru for being outside their work stations without authorization. Inspector General of police has meanwhile ordered disciplinary action be taken against senior officers who allowed the irregular use of police vehicles.

 

