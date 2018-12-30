English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

LSK protests Ojienda’s detention

K24 Tv December 30, 2018
Senior counsel Tom Ojienda is expected in court Monday to answer to charges of irregularly obtaining an estimated 200 Million shillings from Mumias sugar company.

This evening detectives were still scouring through documents obtained from the lawyers offices here in Nairobi.

The law society meanwhile says it will file a petition challenging Ojienda’s arrest and detention.

And as our reporter Grace Kuria reports 18 officials from Kenya Bureau of Standards will also be in the dock tomorrow on charges of aiding tax evasion.

 

