Murathe, Waiguru twitter feud

Jubilee vice chair David Murathe has offered to give up his party post to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru after she called for fresh party elections.

In a post on twitter reacting to Waiguru, Murathe further told Waiguru to familiarize herself with the party constitution citing transitional clauses that will see some leaders serve until the year 2020.

Pressure however continued to mount on president Uhuru Kenyatta’s confidante on his remarks regarding 2022 succession.