UHURU ROUND TABLE: . President dismisses succession talks

K24 Tv December 29, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a past public function. The President comes across as more uncompromising in his second term as he seeks to secure his legacy. Photo/FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has distanced himself from claims that the ruling Jubilee party will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Kenyatta during a roundtable interview with journalists at State House Mombasa, said Jubilee has its own plan for 2022 poll and expressed annoyance with the succession talk.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe had earlier caused a stir by remarking that Ruto should retire with the president come 2022.

