Grevy Zebra is rare and endangered species 

The Grevy Zebra is one of the rare species of wildlife found in the Samburu National Reserve.

The animal has since been classified as a critically endangered species by the international union for the conservation of nature following a drastic reduction in its population in Kenya and Ethiopia and virtually extinct in Somalia,Djibouti and Eritrea. To help protect the Grevy Zebra and get a better understanding of the animal,Karen Karimi spoke to the head of research and monitoring at the Lewa conservancy David Kimiti .