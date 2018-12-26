English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Sing’ore Girls in denial

K24 Tv December 26, 2018
2,623 Less than a minute

Parents at Sing’ore Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet county which was  ranked  number one in last year’s KCSE results sing’ore girls are crying foul after the school failed to replicate the excellent results in this year’s examinations.
In 2017, the last placed student at the school scored a ‘B-‘ but things seem to have gone terribly wrong this year after the last placed candidate scored an ‘e’ while three others registered ‘Ys’ after their results were cancelled.

Show More

Related Articles

December 26, 2018
2,763

One person shot,several injured in Kawangware

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'
December 25, 2018
3,294

Matiang’i; i will not rest over festive season

December 25, 2018
3,503

Man rapes and mutilates his sister

December 25, 2018
3,091

Remembering our gallant soldiers