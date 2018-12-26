Sing’ore Girls in denial

Parents at Sing’ore Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet county which was ranked number one in last year’s KCSE results sing’ore girls are crying foul after the school failed to replicate the excellent results in this year’s examinations.

In 2017, the last placed student at the school scored a ‘B-‘ but things seem to have gone terribly wrong this year after the last placed candidate scored an ‘e’ while three others registered ‘Ys’ after their results were cancelled.