One person shot,several injured in Kawangware

One man is nursing a gunshot wound at the Kenyatta national hospital after he was allegedly shot by police during a crackdown at Kawangware 46 area in Nairobi last evening.

Several other people including women were left nursing injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by police officers on patrol.

As Victor Oloo reports, residents say this is not the first time police are unleashing terror on innocent citizens who are now living in fear for their lives.