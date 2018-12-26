English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

One person shot,several injured in Kawangware

K24 Tv December 26, 2018
One man is nursing a gunshot wound at the Kenyatta national hospital after he was allegedly shot by  police during a crackdown at Kawangware 46 area in Nairobi last evening.
Several other people  including women were  left nursing injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by police officers on patrol.
As Victor Oloo reports, residents say this is not the first time police are unleashing terror on innocent citizens who are now living in fear for their lives.

