Matiang’i; i will not rest over festive season

December 25, 2018
Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. Photo/Courtesy

Interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i was assuring Kenyans of their security as they carry on with the christmas celebrations warning that police will deal firmly with criminal gangs have been terrorizing residents of Kisauni in Mombasa.
Matiangi who alongside inspector – general of police Joseph Boinnet hosted officers at Kayole police station to christmas lunch spoke a day after three people were killed after two hooded men on a motorcycle attacked an Mpesa shop in Shanzu area.

