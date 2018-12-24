Brewers finally find winning touch

Tusker FC ended their winless streak in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) with a 3-0 victory over Mount Kenya United, formerly Nakumatt FC, at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

The win gave Tusker relief after starting the season with a draw and loss, casting doubts over the brewer’s challenge for the title which they last won in 2016.

Playing without injured offensive midfielder Clyde Senaji, Tusker scored through former Gor Mahia striker Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi, David Juma and Amini Muzerwa. Mount Kenya United coach Anthony Mwangi attributed the ignominious defeat to defensive errors.

“We matched them (Tusker) in almost all aspects of play but I must say we were our own enemies when we allowed them to score soft goals particularly the third one. It pains when you play well and ultimately lose a close contest like that,” said Mwangi.

His Tusker counterpart Robert Matano credited team spirit for the victory. “For sure, it was not an easy match and I must give the players plaudits for a job well done. Of course, we missed a couple of chances that would have altered the final results but that does not mean we had an easy match,” said Matano.

He added: “Mount Kenya United showed a lot of character and I’m glad that we managed to contain them and finally came off winners.”

“We have been working very hard and I was totally convinced that everyone who will get the opportunity to play would do his best. I understand this is a team sport, but I will do everything in my capacity to continue helping the team chalk up more good results,” said Matano.

Elsewhere at the Kericho Green Stadium, hosts Zoo Kericho handed visiting Chemelil Sugar a 2-0 defeat while at Bukhungu Stadium, Sony Sugar scored at the death to condemn battling Vihiga United to a 1-0 defeat.

Former Gor Mahia striker Enock Agwanda drilled in the all-important goal for Sony in added time moments after he and his strike partner Meshack Karani had squandered guilt edged scoring opportunities.

Vihiga also had their chances but Stephen Wakanya and Chris Masinza were not accurate enough to beat Kevin Omondi between Sony’s posts.