K’Ogolo seeking answers after huge advantage in CAF Champions

James Magayi @magayijim

An inquest has begun into the manner in which Kenyan champions Gor Mahia crashed out of CAF Champions League at the hands of Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars on Saturday.

It was so close for K’Ogalo who carried a 3-1 advantage yet proved so far as they succumbed to the late onslaught by Lobi Stars to concede two goals in the final 20 minutes of the return leg and missed the big group stage opportunity.

From travel plans to tactics and fielding, the vast and bitter Gor fraternity is grappling at anything to try and make sense of it all. The prospect of reaching Champions League group stage and bagging the Sh54 million on offer was too tantalising.

The team reached Enugu, Nigeria less than 24 hours to the match after camping in neighbouring Ghana for two days. Consequently, the players missed an age-old ritual of feeling the pitch as they arrived after dusk and needed floodlights. The planning was not apt and so K’Ogalo did not train on the eve of the game.

Coach Hassan Oktay’s fielding and tactics equally came into question as he started with an ambitious team devoid of a defensive-minded midfielder. With Ernest Wendo suspended for the return leg, Oktay started with Humphrey Mieno and Kenneth Muguna in central midfield leaving Cercidy Okeyo on the bench.

Muguna and Mieno are both forward-thinking midfielders but held forte until the 70th minute when K’Ogalo was breached for the first goal. Oktay’s squad succumbed to a deathly blow inflicted in the 98th minute to add further question the tactics and mental strength of the players.

Gor exited the competition at the same stage last season at the hands of eventual winners Esperance of Tunisia. Lobi Stars sitting relatively lower in ranking ought not to have daunted Gor who commanded a 3-1 lead.

K’Ogalo will now wait for Confederation Cup play-off match-ups next week to find out their opponent in the second tier continental competition whose minimum group stage windfall is half what the Champions League offers.

Having made the money stage last season, Gor hope to prevail over their next opponent to reach the group stage once more and strive to perform better as a solace to exiting the Champions League after so much promise.