Sharks lauded for brave fight despite elimination

Continental debutantes Kariobangi Sharks bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup with their heads held high after giving a more than satisfying account of themselves to lose 2-1.

Against bigwigs Asante Kotoko in Kumasi, Ghana the underdog Kenyan club gave Kotoko a scare, pulling level after the hosts had taken the lead. Patilla Omoto’s rasping shot in the first half had Sharks temporarily on firm progress towards group stage play offs courtesy of the away goal rule.

That trajectory was only altered by Sam Frimpong’s penalty that won the match and two-leg tie for Asante Kotoko. By all accounts, William Muluya and the entire Sharks fraternity have cause to celebrate despite their loss.

Sharks’ participation in the Confederation Cup was a culmination of just two seasons in Kenya’s top flight from where they won last season’s SportPesa Shield to book their berth. In their wake lay, Gor and Sofapaka among other teams vanquished as Sharks lifted their first silverware.

A number of factors, however, combined to ruin Sharks continental run. A crippling injury crisis somehow denied the team pivotal role played by last seasons top scorer Eric Kapaito from the start of 2018/2019 season. Thus Muluya relied upon Sydney Lokale and Ugandan George Abege to get the goals.