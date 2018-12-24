Telkom savour continental glory after completing revenge mission

Telkom finally got their revenge when they beat continental rivals Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to reclaim the Africa Cup for Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday.

The multiple Kenyan champions won the final 2-0 to claim their 10th continental prize. Telkom has been dominant locally, winning the last 21 Kenya Hockey Premier League titles and had transferred that good form to the continent before GRA stopped them following a 1-0 win in last year’s final.

However, Jos Openda and his charges regrouped for a formidable challenge this year and delivered when it mattered most.

“It is a great feeling to deliver a sixth Africa cup title as a coach. Thanks to the players. In 2017, the cup left Kenya and in 2018, it is back so it’s like it never went far,” said Openda.

However, it was not without a sweat as GRA had beaten Telkom 1-0 in their final match of the round robin tournament on Thursday for a second place finish that set up a mouth-watering final against the Kenyans who had topped the table.

“The girls played according to instructions and I said we rather lose to them in the preliminary round than the final. The cup is back home and from here, I take a sabbatical leave,” added Openda.

It was also a good outing for Kenyan internationals Jaqueline Mwangi and Audrey Omaido who scored five goals each to finish second on the top scorer’s list, two behind Nefisatu Umaru of Ghana Police. Two of Umaru’s goals came against Kenyan side USIU-Africa Spartans whom they beat 2-0 in the third-place playoff.

Debutants USIU-Africa left the tournament with a bagful of lessons after finishing fourth in the women’s six-team competition. In the men’s category, Ghana was also denied the title after El-Sharkia of Egypt defended their crown with a 3-1 win.

The men’s final was a repeat of the group encounter between the two which ended 4-4 on December 16 but El-Sharkia upped their game to claim victory for a record 20th title in a row.