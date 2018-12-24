Whyte beats Chisora again as 11th-round KO in rematch

London, Sunday @PeopleSport11

One massive left hook in the 11th round and the lights went out, both on Dereck Chisora and quite possibly on this remarkable rivalry.

Dillian Whyte could move on now, most likely to Anthony Joshua, but who wouldn’t want to see a re-run of his brutal relationship with Chisora?

This concussive win made it 2-0 to Whyte, without any of the controversies of the split decision he took in Manchester two years ago. Yet just like that first fight, this was a contender for the bout of the year, a true barnstormer.

The worry was how it ended. That huge left from Whyte in the penultimate session smashed Chisora onto his back and with an audible thud, he hit his head on the canvas. He briefly raised his head, but then it was down again and soon he was receiving frantic medical attention.

Thankfully he was able to sit up and then got to his feet, before walking from the ring after a quite extraordinary effort. The regret for the veteran, a marginal underdog here, was that he was leading by around on two of the cards by the time of the knockout and that despite two seemingly harsh calls in the eighth and 11th rounds to deduct points for use of the head and elbow.

That he was still leading tells of how he gave the fight of his life, albeit against a rapidly improving opponent who himself was impressive on the night.

Whyte’s corner will ask why their man waited for six rounds to use the jab, thus ignoring his advantages as a boxer, but no neutral would have begrudged the slug-fest because the exchanges were breathless.

After its conclusion, Whyte said: “He can bring what he wants, go to deep water, but I can swim. I am learning every camp, getting better and better. Whoever wants it can get it. No 1 baby.” Then, pointing to Joshua, he added: “Rematch? Let’s go.”

Joshua came to the ring and was then briefly booed, remarkably, for suggesting he would still prefer a unification with Deontay Wilder.

That the IBF, WBA and WBO champion was booed was an astonishing twist as well as a testament to how many folks, by virtue of this win from Whyte, now want to see a rematch of Joshua’s 2015 win over the 30-year-old. –DAILYMAIL