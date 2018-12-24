Collymore, Oigara to join Vision 2030 board

Irene Githinji @gitshee

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma as the Privatisation Commission chairperson for a period of three years.

Otuoma is among key persons handed State Corporation jobs in the latest appointments published in a gazette notice dated December 21. His appointment is effective December 19.

The President also appointed Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore (pictured) alongside KCB Group chief executive Joshua Oigara, Juliana Rotich, Rita Kavashe, Nick Nesbitt and Muchai Kunyiha to serve as members of Kenya Vision 2030 delivery board for a period of three years, with effect from December 14.

New appointments

Uhuru also appointed Peter Nkubitu to the Kenya National Trading Corporation Ltd as chairperson for a period of three years, with effect from December 14.

The President, however, revoked appointment of Edwin Yinda to Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA). Instead, Nani Mungai Njoroge was appointed as the ICTA non-executive chairperson up to April 17, 2021.

In the same notice, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, his counterparts Henry Rotich (Treasury), Fred Matiang’i (Interior), and Sicily Kariuki (Health) appointed persons from different disciplines to join various boards under their dockets.