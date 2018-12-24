Maraga out of danger, wife receiving treatment

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Chief Justice David Maraga was on Saturday evening discharged from Nairobi Hospital after being involved in an accident in Nakuru county. However, his wife Yucabeth is still admitted at the same facility after she sustained neck injuries.

In a statement to newsrooms yesterday, the Judiciary said Maraga was discharged after doctors gave him a clean bill of health, adding that his driver and bodyguard escaped unhurt.

“Chief Justice David Maraga was last evening discharged from Nairobi Hospital where he had been under observation following a road accident in Nakuru yesterday morning. His wife Yucabeth, who was with him at the time of the accident, spent the night at the hospital but is expected to be discharged soon,” read the statement in part.

The move came hours after crime detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revisited the scene of the accident at Ngata area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway to carry out further investigations on the cause of the accident.