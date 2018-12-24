Publishers say ready for new curriculum

George Kebaso @Morarak

The Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) has supported the government’s decision to rescind plan to shelve the rollout of the new Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Chairman Lawrence Njenga said teaching and learning materials are available and more than 14 million textbooks have already been printed.

He added that so far, 400,000 textbooks, have been distributed across the country. “We have enough textbooks to be distributed at the ratio of 1:1 and for us, we are fully ready for the rollout,” he said.

KPA said it is satisfied with the assurance by the Education ministry that the new curriculum rollout will start effective January 1, 2019, for pre-primary 1 and 2 and primary grade 1, 2 and 3.

“This rollout basically means that the first graduates of the new curriculum will be in 2023 and for high school would be in 2027. KPA and other key stakeholders, therefore, reaffirm their commitment and support for the new curriculum. We are ready and available to see to it that the rollout succeeds and is on time,” he said.

KPA spoke on the day it emerged that the change of tune came after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened and directed Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to ensure the national rollout of the new curriculum must continue as planned.

It is intimated that Uhuru insisted that the rollout should continue after putting into consideration the investments and money committed towards the success of curriculum implementation.

Sources within the curriculum steering committee indicated that Amina had initially not consulted them when she announced before the Senate that the rollout had been postponed to 2020 to allow for proper preparedness.

On Saturday morning, Amina announced that the new curriculum will now be rolled out in January next year, and not in 2020 as had earlier indicated.

“In light of these developments and assurances, the Ministry of Education wishes to announce that it will commence a methodical and carefully organised phased rollout of the CBC effective January 1, 2019, in Pre-primary I and II and Grades 1, 2 and 3,” said Amina.

She said the ministry will issue a detailed rollout plan and timetable for the other grades that will lead to the last cohort of students sitting for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination in 2023 and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in 2027. The CS asked publishers to ensure that CBC books are ready for use by end of March 2019.