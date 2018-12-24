Reopen case on Saitoti son, man tells Haji

Irene Githinji @gitshee

A man claiming to be the biological father of late Minister George Saitoti’s son wants police to reopen investigations into the matter.

Sebastian Maina yesterday said he has confidence with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti and wants to meet them over the matter.

He said he had been looking for his son, renamed Zachary Musengi Saitoti, for 24 years and only saw him during the funeral for Saitoti. He claims his son was abducted aged three and wants DNA tests done, even using remains of his deceased wife.