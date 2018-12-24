State to decentralise cancer treatment through KNH.

George Kebaso @Morarak

Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki on Saturday said the government is in the process of decentralising cancer treatment countrywide.

She said the government is already supporting oncology services in Nyeri and Eldoret counties through Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The hospital has also identified Kisii and Meru counties for collaboration to handle the country’s cancer burden.

Speaking at KNH where she spent the day with children from the cancer ward, Kariuki said the government is committed to investing more in cancer and non-communicable diseases.

“Our focus is quality of care for cancer patients and reduction of cancer cases through early screening,” she said and commended KNH for bearing the cost burden of cancer referrals from all counties.