Ruto allies oppose calls to amend Constitution

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday maintained his opposition to proposals to merge counties as more than 15 legislators allied to him opposed calls to amend the Constitution.

The lawmakers, who were speaking yesterday in Sirisia during the thanksgiving ceremony of the area MP John Waluke, said any changes to the Constitution should be inspired by the interests of the people.

They said the call for a review of the Constitution was a self-centred scheme by politicians who do not want to work hard to achieve political power, and are trying to use shortcuts.

“We have some people in this country who know they cannot make it to be a presidency but they want to get power through a referendum. We will not allow that kind of political conmanship,” said Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Others who spoke were MPs Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Catherine Wambilianga (Woman Rep, Bungoma), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Justus Murunga (Matungu), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Oku Kaunya (Teso North) and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Others were Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), David Njuguna (Ol Kalou), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Rigathe Gachagua (Mathira), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri), Kabinga Wachira (Mwea).

Waluke said Kenyans do not have time to discuss changes to the Constitution. “We have serious business of developing Kenya. That is where our focus is,” he said. Mabonga asked Opposition leader Raila Odinga to retire from active politics.

“Raila Odinga, do not torment future generations by overstaying in politics. Your time is up. Do not even try to hoodwink Kenyans by proposing for a review of the Constitution,” he said.

Wambilianga said Western region will back leaders who have a development agenda in the next election. “We are no longer interested in party-based politics. We will support the Deputy President who has shown the energy to change our country,” she added.

While terming the proposed change of Constitution as a day-dream by self-centred leaders, Ichung’wa said Central Kenya is behind Ruto.

“We want to shift from the old tag that we do not support leaders outside Central Kenya. We will ensure Ruto succeeds Uhuru Kenyatta,” said the Kikuyu MP.

Earlier at Likuyani Primary School grounds, Kakamega county during an interdenominational church service, Ruto said Kenyans should put pressure on their leaders to deliver on their promises.

“It is now time for us to focus our energies on service delivery. We should do away with our political differences and take a common stand on issues of development,” said Ruto.