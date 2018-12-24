Winners, losers reflect on results

PD Team @PoepleDailyKe

Concerns are now emerging over the poor performance of some schools in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

Some education stakeholders now want Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed to explain why some regions registered very low grades in the exam results released last Friday.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Teso branch deputy secretary general Olung’a Ekwenye exonerated teachers over the failure by schools in the county to register a single A for the last three years.

“Teachers are putting their best but laxity among students is the cause of this failure to realise quality grades. Education stakeholders need to sit down and ascertain why quality grades have become elusive since 2016,” he said. Among the worst-hit counties include Murang’a, Busia and Machakos.

Coast problem

In Coast, there was neither a candidate nor school in the top 100. Haki Africa director Hussein Khalid said most schools which have previously produced mean grades of A plain only recorded A- (minus) and B+ (plus) in the results.

“In the results, no single student or school from the Coast featured in the top 100. This is a clear indication of the poor performance by the region,” said Khalid.

Sheikh Khalifa Secondary School topped the region after producing two As and 38 A-minus, followed by Memon High School with one A and 14 A minus while Light Academy came third with nine A minus and 13 B plus.

Taita Taveta, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties recorded a low number of female candidates.

In Murang’a, lights of the traditional academic giants dwindled in the 2018 KSCE results as schools such as Murang’a High, Kahuhia Girls, Mugoiri Girls and Njiiri’s High School performed dismally.

Out of the top 100 best candidates, only Murang’a High had two of its students, Dennis Macharia and Denis Mwangi, with 84.9 and 84 points respectively. It was in the same county that four students from Muslim Girls School had their results cancelled after being caught with mobile phones in the examination room. The four were arraigned in Kigumo and their case is being investigated by the DCI.

In Busia, none of the schools registered a single mean grade of A plain in the last three consecutive years. Butula Boys high school had three students scoring A-minus, Nambale High School had two students with A minus while Kolanya Girls, Moding, Fr Okodoi and Bumala AC schools had one student each registering A minus.

A most improved student in the county was Okumu Oketch Stephen from Bumala AC who registered an A minus of 75 points after joining Form One with 325 marks and emerging number 82 in the country with Kamau Josphat Mwangi from Mioro Secondary School emerging the overall best-improved students.

But despite the poor performance in Nairobi county, traditional big shots maintained their positions in the top 100 students, with only five new entrants making the list.

Alliance High School and Alliance Girls’, Mang’u High, Maranda Boys, Kenya High School, Pangani Girls and Lenana Boys topped the list.

Little-known Riara Springs (Nairobi) had Divine Mwawasi, Michael Wagura of Langalanga Secondary School (Nakuru), Lucky Odumbe of Orero Boys’ (Homa Bay), Naomi Wachuka of St Bakhita Bahati (Nakuru) and Shani Mumbi of Consolata School (Nairobi) made to the top performers all scoring straight As.

Others are Moi High School Kabarak, State House Girls’, Precious Blood Riruta, Maryhill School, Moi Girls’ High School Eldoret, Kapsabet Boys’ High School and Chavakali Boys’ took the biggest share in the list of the top performing schools.