CJ,wife discharged from hospital

December 23, 2018
Chief Justice David Maraga was last evening discharged from the Nairobi hospital  where he had been admitted after being involved in an accident at Ngata area  in Nakuru while heading to church alongside his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke.
Maraga was released as details surrounding the accident remain a highly guarded secret with the director of criminal investigations saying it was a normal road accident  which was being handled by the traffic police.
Questions however abound amid speculation that the chief justice might might have been driving himself and breached security protocol at the time of the accident.

