Coast hotels enjoy brisk business as tourists flock city

Thousands of domestic and international guests are trooping to the Coast for the Christmas and New year festivities with hotels recording between 90 and 100 per cent bed occupancy.

The surge in domestic holidaymakers has been attributed to the affordable and safe train commuter service offered by Madaraka Express and improved security situation at the Coast.

A survey conducted by People Daily established that the Madaraka Express train is experiencing a huge number of travellers.

Speaking on arrival at the Mombasa SGR terminus, some of the holidaymakers said they chose Mombasa as their preferred destination because, with the introduction of the SGR train, it has become easier to travel.

The increased arrivals have also opened a window for holiday homes and resort to making money during this festive season. Taxi drivers operating at the SGR Mombasa terminus are also enjoying brisk business as guests continue to flow in hundreds.

“Business is good. Majority of first-time visitors to the coast opt to use taxis unlike those conversant with the region who are using PSVs,” said Stelamaries Nguli who operates tour cabs.

Since the beginning of this month, tourist facilities in Mombasa, Diani, Malindi and Watamu have been registering a rise in a number of visitors.

Additional flights

This is at the back of additional direct and chartered flights to the coastal city of Mombasa contributing significantly to a thriving business in both the hospitality and tours and travel industry. Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort general manager Siddharth Sathe said the hotel is also enjoying brisk business.

“Domestic tourism has seen the guest numbers increase. Our hotel has 90 per cent occupancy, mainly by local holidaymakers,” he added.

PrideInn Group of Hotels managing director Hasnain Noorani said business is better compared to last year since the onset of the high season. He said bed occupancy since November has risen to between 90-100 per cent with Christmas and Boxing day fully booked.