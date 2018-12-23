New curriculum puzzle : Uhuru directed Amina to rescind suspension

A day after education cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed backtracked on her decision to defer the roll-out of the new curriculum , details have emerged that the cabinet secretary rescinded her decision after president Uhuru Kenyatta directed the immediate implementation of the program.

Credible sources have also told K24 that the process had been held captive by infighting among teachers who are members of the steering committee leading to Amina’s earlier decision to defer the implementation of the curriculum for a year.