Treasury mulls slashing taxes for small businesses

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKe

The government is contemplating a five per cent reduction on corporate tax for companies with an annual turnover of Sh250 million, in its latest move to lure more taxpayers into the national tax bracket.

These firms are mainly Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) which form the bulk of registered companies in the country.

East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed has confirmed consultations are ongoing between government entities including the National Treasury and the Kenya Revenue Authority, to reduce the tax for these companies to 25 per cent.

Currently, corporate tax is charged at 30 per cent on resident corporations while non-resident companies with a permanent establishment in Kenya are taxed up to 37.5 per cent.

The move is seen as a clever one by the government which is keen to lure more taxpayers into the national tax bracket, as it ramps up tax collection to bridge the existing budget deficit that could hamper delivering of the multi-billion ambitious Big Four agenda.

The government has been subjected to borrowing to meet its development agenda as recurrent expenditure gobbles a huge chunk of its revenues.

“We are consulting with my colleagues in Treasury to explore the introduction of a Small Business Tax rate of 25 per cent for SMEs. This way, we will get more taxpayers into the tax bracket. This will also create a friendly tax environment,” CS Mohammed recently told a tax experts forum in Nairobi.

He said other taxes such as the National Hospital Insurance Fund(NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Pay As You Earn(PAYE) and housing taxes need to be consolidated and the use of technology put into full use to smoothen tax processes in the country.

“The government is keen to achieve its budget plans,” Mohammed noted. The move comes hot on the heels of the planned introduction of a Presumptive Tax of 15 per cent on small businesses in the country, with the new directive coming in place from January 1, 2019.