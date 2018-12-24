Farmers dish out eggs as imports flood market

Massive importation of eggs from Uganda, Tanzania and China has left poultry farmers in Gatundu North without a market to sell their eggs forcing them to give them out free of charge.

Besides the cheap imports, stiff competition, due to an increase in the number of farmers rearing chickens, has further compounded the farmers’ plight. Their stores are filled with trays of eggs with no market to offload them.

Led by Felisters Nyambura, the farmers said that workers in their farmyards have gone for months without pay creating a poor employer-worker relationship.

To compound their woes, beneficiaries of free eggs have started deserting the eggs and the distraught farmers are now serving the essential commodity to animals.

The farmers pointed an accusing finger at the government for allowing uncontrolled importation of poultry products forcing banks and financial institutions to auction them as they can no longer repay their loans.

The irate farmers decried that despite the government’s clarion call encouraging self-employment, many of them have lost taste in farming which is their only source of livelihood.

They said that despite the cheaply imported eggs being of low quality, the government has continually encouraged it leaving local farmers with no means to pay school fees for their children to come next year.

Crime rate

Kimani Kang’ethe, a young poultry farmer, said that the youth could be forced to join a life of crime to make ends meet since their only means of survival had been infiltrated by powerful cartels who are seemingly unmovable.

The farmers are now calling on the government to swiftly intervene and exert importation bottlenecks to reduce import and secure their crippling businesses.

“If the government cannot control the egg market, which has been occasioned by cheap importation, who will help us?” posed Kang’ethe.

In January 2017, the government had temporarily imposed a ban on poultry and poultry products, mainly eggs, from Uganda following an outbreak of the avian flu and which the government had used as a stopgap measure to prevent entry of the disease into the country.