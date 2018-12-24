Decade later, IDPs still crying for resettlement

More than a decade since the 2007 post-election violence (PEV)erupted in the country, many internally displaced persons (IDPs) are still languishing in poverty.

In Kiresha village, Lari sub-county, in Kiambu, more than 2,000 PEV victims have been camping in a slum after the violence that left thousands dead, others psychologically harmed and property worth billions of shillings destroyed.

The ethnically instigated violent protests affected minorities living outside their traditional community settlement in parts of Rift Valley, Nyanza and Central Kenya.

Although the government launched a programme dubbed Operation Rudi Nyumbani in 2008, Kiresha slum dwellers claim the government has abandoned them.

Led by Lucy Wanjiru, the victims lamented of insecurity, overcrowding, poor sanitation and infrastructure and food shortage in the slum.

The PEV victims hope that the government will settle them soon, with Hannah Wambui, whose son was killed in Eldoret during the violence, saying although they will celebrate being alive this Christmas season, their lives are still miserable despite revived promises that the government will settle them.

David Ngige, whose son Haran Macharia is disabled, urged the government to act fast in resettling them, adding that slum dwellers cannot live on food donations only, and the government and well-wishers should initiate community empowerment projects to help them better their lives. “Life in the slums, especially with a disabled dependent, is hell on earth,” he said.

Area Chief John Karanja said the government settled the victims at Kiresha camp before they turned it into a slum. He said plans by the National government to resettle the evictees are at an advanced stage.

Food Bank Kenya, a non-governmental organisation, secretary general John Gathungu urged Kenyans to make charitable activities such as food donations a lifestyle.