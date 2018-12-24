Politics almost disrupts graduation fete

MCA Gwinso

I can proudly declare that of all MCAs, I am the most humble. That is why when my niece invited me to her graduation ceremony last week, I did not demand that they reserve a special seat for me. I chose to sit with the crowd.

The ceremony began at 9 am as had been indicated. All those taking part looked learned in their academic regalia. Everyone was in a celebratory mood. I marvelled at the way things looked well organised.

Soon it was time for speeches. Speakers were brief and focused on matters relevant to the ceremony. The chief guest was also spot on. He looked and sounded erudite. All the while I was seated quietly—few people around me could tell there was a dignitary among them.

Just when the chief guest had finished making his speech and resumed seat, there was some movement at the entrance into the arena. It was obvious someone important had just arrived.

On inquiring, I was told it was the area MP. The man was surrounded by about six heavily built men in dark glasses, walking as if they all had boils in their armpits. They led their man to the main dais. Some fellows in academic regalia were displaced and seating space created for the dignitary and his aides.

The emcee then interrupted the programme to recognise the presence of the MP. He then requested the chief guest to allow the MP ‘just one second’ to greet the people.

The speech

The mheshimiwa stood and strutted to the podium. “Chief Guest, Vice-Chancellor of this university that is in my constituency, invited guests, graduands and parents, I don’t want to take long because this is not my day,” he began. “Let me first apologise for coming late. I was held up in the office attending to important matters.

But you should be thankful that I managed to squeeze time to grace this occasion. Chief Guest, this is not a day for politics, so I won’t talk politics. Otherwise, I would have told this gathering of the good things I have done for this constituency.”

The MP turned around as if to seek confirmation of what he had said. Seeing that there was none, he continued. “If today was a day of politics, I would have shared with the people how I have struggled to build classrooms, health centres and roads with the very little CDF funds we receive.

Chief Guest, it is just because of my sacrifice that this constituency has developed so much. It is the envy of other constituencies. I need not say that under my leadership, this university has thrived and produced many learned Kenyans who will develop the whole world.”

I saw the emcee walk and stand next to him, probably to indicate that his time was running out. The MP, however, did not seem to notice this.

He went on. “If I was allowed to talk politics, I would speak about our welfare as MPs. We are the most mistreated people in this country. In fact, If I was given time, I would curse those speaking against the proposed increase in our salaries and allowances.”

This was followed by a few murmurs, which increased and soon there was murmuring from all over the arena. This seemed to embolden the MP. “Yes!” he said, punching the air with his fist. “Wabunge must be paid well. We are paid peanuts as if we are mere MCAs!”

MCA’s humility

At this point, I felt something burn in my belly. I made as if to stand up but remembered my humility. The emcee moved close to the MP and whispered something to him.

“No! Let me speak to my people,” the legislator thundered. He then spoke on and on, but by this time I was already too upset to listen to his rumblings.

Thankfully, the loudspeaker went silent and all that could be seen was the MP gesticulating animatedly. He gave up and resumed his seat. Immediately, the loudspeakers came back to life and the ceremony proceeded to the end uninterrupted. Krismasi njema. [email protected]