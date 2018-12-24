Lifestyle diseases could derail Africa’s life expectancy

Charles Shey

People in sub-Saharan Africa are now living longer than ever before. A child born in the region today is expected to live up to 64 years on average. This is a remarkable increase of 11 years since the year 2000 when life expectancy at birth was only 53 years.

Life expectancy at birth is the average number of years that a newborn is expected to live if current mortality rates hold steady. Changes in life expectancy can be used to track the impact of population-wide health threats. The monitoring of life expectancy can also provide crucial information that’s needed to deploy resources and effective interventions on the ground.

The life expectancy improvements in sub-Saharan Africa vary between men and women, within sub-regions and between countries. Research shows that the average life expectancy for men in sub-Saharan Africa is 62 years. For women, it’s 66 years.

There are regional variations too. For example, men in central Africa will live to 60; those in eastern Africa to 63. Women in central Africa will reach 64 years; in southern Africa, the figure is 68 years. The lowest life expectancy among men in sub-Saharan Africa is 49 years in the Central African Republic. The highest – 73 – is in Cape Verde. The corresponding life expectancy for women in those countries is 55 and 79 years.

There has been a huge decrease in mortality among children younger than five in sub-Saharan Africa. As a portion of total deaths, the number of deaths before the age of five has decreased from 45 per cent in 1950 to 10 per cent in 2017.

This is likely linked to a number of interventions such as the scale-up of vaccination programmes, improved water and sanitation and mass distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets. Mothers’ increased education levels and rising individual incomes have also contributed to the decrease in child deaths.

But caution is necessary. It’s not inevitable that death rates will keep falling. Rising epidemics of high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and obesity in some African countries could lead to shifts over time in the opposite direction.

The five leading causes of death in sub-Saharan Africa for adults between the ages of 15 and 49 years in 2017 were Aids, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal disorders, and road injuries.

For people between the ages of 50 and 69, the three leading causes of death in 2017 were tuberculosis, heart attacks and stroke among men; and stroke, heart attacks and tuberculosis among women. This shows that non-communicable diseases are already wreaking havoc in many countries across the continent.

High blood pressure, high blood sugar, and obesity are the top risk factors for death in women aged between 50 and 69. The top risk factors for men in the same age group are high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and alcohol use.

These risk factors are warning signs of an impending, widespread epidemic of non-communicable diseases in sub-Saharan Africa. Some non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart attacks, and stroke are already projected to be major killers in the region soon. – The writer is a director, Cochrane South Africa, South African Medical Research Council. This article first appeared on The Conversation