Stem growing chaos in education sector

The education sector in Kenya has been lurching from one upheaval to another in recent days. If this growing instability is not dealt with in a resolute and decisive manner, then 2019 will witness full-blown chaos in the sector. There are currently three key challenges that are bedevilling the sector.

The first is the crisis over the entry marks for teachers into training colleges. This crisis was generated when Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, lowered entry marks into teacher training colleges for 14 marginalised counties for diploma courses from C+ to C-, and certificate courses from C to D.

Thousands of students from the targeted counties flocked to the training colleges to register. But there was only one small problem. The institution that employs and registers all teachers, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), rejected the lowering of the entry grade, stating that this will kill standards.

A legal opinion from Attorney General, Paul Kihara, stated that only the TSC was constitutionally empowered to determine entry grades into teacher training colleges, terming Amina’s move irregular. This has now become a hot political potato, with no end in sight.

It is also incomprehensible how two Government institutions can be working at complete cross-purposes, refusing to consult. Is it from disdain, turf wars, flexing muscles or what? Surely, wide consultations should be a must before certain critical decisions are taken.

Tragically, the consequences of such decisions are horrendous and affect thousands of Kenyans who are left stranded and hopeless. Worse, no government official even takes responsibility.

The second crisis is that of the new education curriculum that the country has been piloting in some schools over the last one year. Seemingly out of the blue, Amina announced to a stunned nation that the rollout had been put on hold, and the country would continue with the 8-4-4 curriculum.

This despite a report from her own ministry that declared the Ministry ready for the rollout. The shockwaves are still reverberating on this one, with the elaborate arrangements for the rollout now thrown into complete disarray.

A way forward has yet to be communicated. The questions are myriad. Is the new curriculum dead? Who should take responsibility for the billions already spent on the preparatory logistics so far?

And whereas she appears to have made a U-turn and declared the programme will commence as planned, parents and stakeholders remain in confusion.

The third crisis is a looming teacher strike called by their union, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut). Secretary general Wilson Sossion has declared that TSC plans to transfer 3,000 headteachers is unacceptable and called teachers out on strike on January 2.

This, as is he won’t, is timed to cause maximum disruption. Tellingly, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), has distanced itself from the strike and averred that TSC has the unabridged right to determine where teachers it has employed will serve.

It is time somebody stood up to Sossion and put him in his place. TSC is the employer of teachers and is responsible for all technical and policy matters on the teaching profession.

Knut must be taught that it has to confine itself to bread and butter issues. This strike threat could not have come at a worse time for Amina, already grappling with two crises that she needs to expend all her technical resources and political capital on. The teachers’ strike, which usually puts the psyche of the whole nation in a stranglehold, means that the Education CS will be facing unnecessary distractions at a time when she needs all her focus on the first two crises.

However, as they say, iron is wrought by fire, and this is a baptism of fire for the career diplomat more used to the thrust and parry of words politely rendered, however, grave the crisis, than the chaotic and intemperate disputations that are the hallmark of never-ending challenges in the Education ministry. It clearly is going to be a rather unmerry Christmas for the CS and her team, who must come up with firm answers on these three crises in a week's time.