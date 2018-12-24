Private sector key partner in Big Four success

The partnership between the public and private sectors is a catalyst for increasing net investment and project growth in the infrastructure sectors, healthcare, economic and socio-political spheres.

The adoption of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) fundamentally bridges the financial gap of the government’s budget constraints through the injection of private capital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has outlined food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare as the key delivery pillars of his administration. Candidly, this is where the business community comes in.

The private sector is offered unmeasured openings ranging from the build, equip and transfer model, partnerships, Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) which not only spur economic growth but also provide opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) locally.

As witnessed during the launch of the Kenya-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Business Forum with Sharjah and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), mutual trade and industrial relations were agreed upon.

As the private sector, through PPPs and with existing opportunities, it is time to seize the moment in mobilising financing sources on a global, regional and national scale to positively supplement the public sector by introducing international best practices, knowledge to government entities and allowing them to reap more benefits from such projects.

However, realising the Big Four agenda will be no small feat. A multiplicity of actors from various fronts must play complementary roles to make the noble initiative a success. It is also a business opportunity that must match the intention and reflection of the world best practices.

The private sector is not only profit-driven but it serves as a critical collaborator in enabling mixed systems to improve population in sustainable ways and therefore should not be overlooked.

Local or multinational enterprises collaboration with governments and even with NGOs bring about expertise transfer, improved market opportunities, more revenue collection by the government and job creation, just to mention a few.

For technology firms, with increased level globalisation and the world becoming a global village, they help achieve improved data collection, support online training and facilitate telemedicine with advancement in technology.

The inclusion of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) presented a rare political commitment by governments to provide affordable health care to the global population.

A clear manifestation of the political will and affirmation to make UHC a reality was amplified by the President by launching the UHC programme a fortnight ago.

It is notable, therefore, that the for the last three decades, the private sector has been increasing its contributions to improving the health of communities around the world.

Well designed and implemented health protection schemes and systems are critical facets of UHC if well rooted inappropriate economic and labour market policies. It cannot be gainsaid that private capital financing of healthcare represents up to 40 to 70 per cent of health expenditure in low and middle-income countries.

As countries transition to more public financing, it is fundamentally important to think of private financing as domestic resources and maximise their outcomes for UHC.

In a nutshell, the public-private sector not only ensure the necessary investments into the public sector and more effective public resources management but also accelerates higher quality and timely provision of public services. – The writer is chairman of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI)-Nairobi chapter.