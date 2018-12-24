Exercise caution, let Christmas bring cheer

Tomorrow, Kenyans will join in celebrating Christmas. It’s easily among the most auspicious occasions observed globally and not just by Christendom, hence its unique significance.

The magic of Christmas is synonymous with merriment, a spirit of love of God and love of fellow man. Christmas stokes hospitality, love, happiness and sharing. Its true spirit is contagious as little is spared to provide for family, friends, colleagues and even strangers.

However, too frequently, we get too indulgent and get immersed in banal activities, negating the expectation to observe the light of the world, namely Christ and commemorating His birth. Merriment must tamper with moderation and common sense. Let’s not allow self-inflicted heartache and grief to ruin the festive season through irresponsible conduct.

Employers, perhaps logically, will have opted to empower workers to enjoy the occasion by paying salaries before Christmas.

However, such beneficiaries would do well to remember their next paycheck may not be due until the end of January 2019 yet in the interim, a catalogue of financial obligations will come knocking starting with rent, school fees et al, all coming the first week of January.

Ensure sanity

Our call to compatriots is exercise care and cap brazen instincts and temptation to overspend. Embrace frugality and avoid overdoing anything in the name of making merry, especially alcohol consumption. The occasion entails mass human movement bordering on exodus as Kenyans join loved ones and larger families upcountry.

The warning against being captive to recklessness while travelling has been said times without number. We hope agencies charged with road safety, notably the National Transport Safety Authority and police, will do what they must to forestall calamities by ensuring sanity prevails on the roads.

Reports of scaled-up consumption, booming retail business and a massive surge in local tourism trends are heartening but it’s regrettable that a significant number of those who would have wished to travel have been locked out by hiked fares imposed by greedy public service vehicles operators.

But all said and done, we want to wish Kenyans a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Please extend a hand to the needy and those who may not be equally endowed in the spirit of the festive season.