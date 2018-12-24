Mombasa slum girl admitted to a Kisii day school now seeks help    

A bright girl from Kachonjo slums in Tudor, Mombasa county is appealing to well-wishers to help her join Form One since her mother is unable to raise school fees.

Roselyn Ojango Mhonja, 14, was the top candidate at Mary Cliff Primary School in Tudor with 358 marks in this year’s Kenya Certificate Primary Education (KCPE) exam. She has been admitted to Riambiase Day Secondary School in Kisii county but wishes to join a day school in Mombasa.

Her mother is single with six children and is unable to raise the required fees despite her daughter having fought many challenges to lead her class.

“My mother has other siblings to take care of and our firstborn did not proceed with education after his Class Eight since my mother couldn’t raise his school fees. He now helps mum wash clothes for customers in the slums; I would hate this to become my fate,” she said.

The destitute child is pleading with people of goodwill to pay for her school fees. She would like to become a doctor and has called on the government to reconsider her readmission to a boarding school. “My wish would be for the Ministry of Education to get me a vacancy in a day school near home, but in case I get a sponsor for my school fees, I can join a boarding school,” she says.

Marycliff Primary School headteacher Pamela Andungosi described the girl as a disciplined pupil who would achieve her dreams of becoming a medical practitioner. “She comes from a very poor family and Kachonjo slums is her home. She is dedicated to her studies and has never been involved in bad habits of desperate slum girls,” said Andungosi.