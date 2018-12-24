Girl child not yet out of the woods

Despite improved enrolment in schools and competitive performances in KCPE and KSCE exams, the gender gap remains wide

Irene Githinji @gitshee

There is still a 10 per cent gender gap in enrolment of girls despite efforts put in place to achieve gender parity. Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says the gender gap is more pronounced through the period of adolescence, with a gross enrolment rate in primary schools of 101.5 compared to 59.6 in secondary schools.

She said her ministry is still documenting cases of teenage pregnancies and a report on the issue will be made public next month, which is subsequently expected to inform the way forward.

Her remarks come in the wake of discussions on whether sex education should be allowed in schools as cases of teenage mothers rise. The CS was speaking when she launched the Girl Education Challenge (GEC) and Leave No Girl Behind (LNGB) project at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD). The British ambassador to Kenya, Nic Hailey attended the event.

“The GEC will accelerate action on girls’ education in Kenya and support girls currently in school to progress through all levels of education gaining skills, knowledge and competencies that will enable access to opportunities for a productive and fulfilling life,” said the CS.

The Global Education Monitoring report 2018 indicates that only 66 per cent of countries have achieved gender parity in primary education, 45 per cent in lower secondary and only 25 per cent in upper secondary. GEC targets to implement projects in 19 counties to improve learning opportunities and outcomes for over 341,900 of the country’s most marginalised girls.

The project, valued at about $7.8 million (Sh796 million), is to provide opportunities for 12 years of quality education for all enabling girls to transition to the next level. “In Kenya, there is still the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) challenge estimated to affect 21 per cent of girls and women in the 15-49 age group,” the CS said.

It is also estimated that 23 per cent of girls marrying before their 18th birthday, especially in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) areas in addition to high incidences of early pregnancies. Long distances to school and lack of hygienic wear make girls miss classes during their menses.

The programme is a project of the Ministry of Education in partnership with GEC and founded by UK government through the Department for International Development (DfID) to implement activities geared towards enhancing enrolment, attendance and performance of marginalised girls in 19 countries in Africa and Asia.

“Besides ensuring access to education, we recognise that there are many cases in which girls have successfully enrolled in primary and secondary schools but are caught up in the low-quality learning trap. Estimates indicate that half of those who access education is not learning despite being in school as a result of poor teaching and failing education systems,” Mohamed said.

She said girls continue to lag behind boys in subjects such as Mathematics, Sciences and Engineering (STEM), which are increasingly essential in the modern world.

To this end, the Ministry of Education is addressing this challenge by allocating Sh1.3 billion towards training female students in STEM subjects.

Hailey said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Unesco estimates there are over 130 million girls globally between the age of six and 17 out of school and that 15 million girls of primary school age versus 10 million boys will never enter a classroom.

“Children out of school are often the most marginalised — those living with disabilities, remote rural areas and the poorest. These are the hardest children to reach and the most likely to be left behind even as countries develop and prosper,” Hailey said. He said the ‘global learning crisis’ is costing developing countries billions of dollars a year in wasted education funding.