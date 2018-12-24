Maria shines a ray of hope for the differently abled

Born with cerebral palsy, Maria Njeri broke all barriers and started her own foundation that helps people living with disability access opportunities and essential services

Njeri Maina @njerimainar

On 26th October, Njeri Maria graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Community Development from Africa Nazarene. Hers is an inspiring story of triumphant glory against all odds, persistence and testament to the fact that human capacity is limitless. She is a 27-year-old advocate for social inclusion of people with different abilities.

She is also the founder of The Njeri Maria Foundation, an organisation that aims to create awareness about cerebral palsy with an aim to reduce stigma as well as provide intervention and support to people with different abilities and their families.

She backpacked across Europe alone for a year and recently spoke at the UN Headquarters in a conference about young people with different abilities. She believes that people who are differently abled can use their experiences to inspire others.

Njeri was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age. Her mother had prolonged labour during her birth, which cut off oxygen to her brain causing the condition. Cerebral palsy is a cognitive disorder that can inhibit proper motor skill and speech development. The main causes are smoking, distressed labour, infections during pregnancy, among others.

Njeri describes how her parents have been supportive and how they never treated her differently growing up. They have always believed in her and pushed her to dream big and to relentlessly pursue her dreams.

“I grew up with my cousins and without exception, I was also given chores. I was spanked using patipatis (sandals) when we misbehaved just like everyone else,” she explains, laughing heartily.

“They were extra watchful over me, took me to therapy and let me have a normal childhood as I could,” she adds. At first, she was admitted into an 8-4-4 school, where learning was hard as the emphasis was put on memorising material other than learning. When she switched to the IGCSE system, learning became much easier.

“Learning can be and should be tailored to the pupil. At IGCSE school and African Nazarene, they tailored my learning around my needs. The teachers accommodated me after classes and helped me with the difficult areas,” she explains.

Njeri faces stigma and judgement on a daily basis. She has learnt to let go of the pain because she understands that the stigma comes from ignorance. That is why she is keen on awareness to reduce stigma.

She draws her strength from her sense of purpose. “I am here for a reason and to do a certain thing. I believe my purpose is to build capacity, advocate for policy implementation and push for human resource mobilisation for people with different abilities,” says Maria.

She says that she has a few friends with the same condition who have graduated and are skilled enough to work but they have not been absorbed into the workforce.

“Five per cent of differently abled people should be employed in every organisation and institution, yet that is not the case. Where do people with intellectual and cognitive disabilities go?” she passionately ponders.

For parents who have children who are differently abled, she encourages them to be supportive. Maria advises them to reach out to communities to help them walk the journey with their kids.