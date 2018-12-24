Why I am a worried spinster this Christmas.

Hi Achokis.I’m a senior single woman. I have a desire to get married, but I’m yet to meet the man of my dreams. Every Christmas holidays we usually have a family get-together at one of our siblings home or at my parents place. It has not been easy each time I go for these functions.

Everybody else comes with their spouse and family. It feels awkward and so I’m struggling yet again to join them for these Christmas holidays. I don’t want to be asked many questions such as ‘wewe unangonja nini?’ (What are you waiting for?) What should I do? Please help! OUR TAKE

The holiday season can be trying time for singles, especially because this is the time many families have get-togethers. As a single person, you stick out like a sore thumb because everyone else is coming with their hubby or wife and children and there you are all by yourself. One can be lonely even in the midst of the crowd.

Families can sometimes be insensitive to those who are either barren without children or you, single people. Conversations are centred around our spouses or children without realising that the barren woman or single person is hurting because of their condition.

Don’t take offence when people, especially your parents ask you those difficult questions. Try and understand them as that is what they are expecting and sometimes think that it is you who has refused to get married. Even if you try explaining some of these things to them, they might not understand. So, don’t allow yourself to hold a grudge against them.

Have your plans

On your part, don’t let yourself be defined by your marital status. Realise that you are still a whole person even if you are single. As a single person, you also have a life and should not look like you are still waiting for life to happen to you. If you can’t stand being with your family at this time, just let them know that you have your own plans as you don’t want people not to enjoy themselves because of you.

Don’t me miserable

This can be the time when you have that me-time that you have wanted to have all year. You may want to go to the movies and enjoy yourself. You can decide to sleep the whole day, volunteer or visit a children’s home. Get together with your other single friends and have fun.

After all, misery loves the company and they may also be in the same predicament as you are. Think of those things that you have always wanted to do, but didn’t have time and do them. Think of those places that you have always wanted to visit but have not been able to. Bottom line, don’t allow yourself to be miserable this Christmas, purpose to enjoy and have a Merry Christmas!