Events, incidents and people that shaped 2018

There have been many memorable moments in Kenyan sports in what has been a rollercoaster 2018. From Eliud Kipchoge’s heroics to Nicholas Bett’s demise, a lot made the headlines and here are the very top

1. Eliud Kipchoge

No one had a better 2018 than Mr Philosophical. He began the year with winning the London Marathon in April before making it even better with his record-breaking Berlin Berlin Marathon win in September.

Kipchoge smashed the previous world record by compatriot Dennis Kimetto by a massive one minutes and 16 seconds, clocking 2:01:39 to retain his title in what was a 10th win in 11 marathons.

That feat earned him the UN Kenya Person of the Year Award in October before the big one; the IAAF World Athlete of The Year Award in Monaco this month.

2. Harambee Stars

Kenya’s place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was sealed early this month after Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that Sierra Leone was disqualified from the qualifiers following their suspension by Fifa due to government interference. However, Kenya’s place was not just confirmed in the boardroom.

Stars—who started this campaign on a wrong footing going down 2-1 away to Sierra Leone last year—revived their hopes with an infamous 1-0 win over Ghana in September, a barren draw against Ethiopia in October then followed before they thrashed the Walya Antelopes 3-0 in the same week to top Group F with seven points, effectively securing their return to Afcon after a 14-year wait.

3 Asaba joy and chaos

Kenya won the overall title at the Africa Athletics Championships for the first time since 2010 when they clinched 19 medals (11 gold, six silver and two bronze) in Asaba, Nigeria. Coincidentally, it was coach Stephen Mwaniki—who led them to the 2010 triumph—who was in charge this time.

However, the event made more news for the wrong reasons as Team Kenya had to endure the pain and shame of poor planning by host country Nigeria. From being abandoned at a Lagos airport for hours due to lack of a connection flights to Asaba, to key athletes missing, it was chaotic to say the least.

4. Nicholas Bett

On the morning of August 8, Kenyans woke up to the sad news of the untimely demise of former 400m hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett. Bett, who made history by being the first Kenyan to win a sprints gold in the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China, died just two days after returning home from Asaba.

He died in a road accident along the Lessos-Kapsabet road in Nandi County, with police reports indicating that he hit a bump and lost control of his car, which then landed in a ditch, killing him instantly.

5. Shujaa pride

Forget the recent thrashing in Dubai and Cape Town. The 2017/18 season was the most successful campaign in the history of Kenya Sevens. Under now-departed coach Innocent Simiyu, Shujaa regained their mojo, combining tenacity, efficiency and an exciting brand of rugby for impressive results leg after leg.

That yielded 104 points, the first time they surpassed the 100-point mark, while they also reached two Cup finals in Las Vegas and Vancouver. Although they lost to Fiji in both finals, it was a memorable ride and new coach Paul Murunga has his work cut out.

6. Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia once again hoisted the Kenyan Premier League trophy, making it four in the last five seasons and 18 overall. Another trophy that went into their cabinet was the sponsors SportPesa Super Cup, K’Ogalo defending it in style by beating Tanzanian giants Simba in the final in Nakuru.

That victory earned Gor a trip to the UK to take on EPL side Everton at their famous ground Goodison Park, a first one for a Kenyan club, where they lost 4-0. That was after Gor had their best run in continental football since they won the Mandela Cup in 1987 as they reached the last 16 of the CAF Confederation Cup.

7. Manvir Baryan

Manvir Baryan has had a memorable 2018. The driver was feted for his exemplary performance in the 2018 season during the FIA Gala in St Petersburg, Russia early this month and it was well deserved.

After skipping the season-opening Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast and retiring on Safari Rally, Baryan went on to complete back-to-back FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) success, winning four straight rallies in Zambia, Uganda, South Africa and Tanzania. He became the first-ever non-South African driver to win the ARC York Rally (formerly Sasol Rally) in April.

8. Sabrina Wanjiku

To most Kenyans, the name Sabrina Wanjiku may not ring a bell. She grew up in Austria, where she developed a passion for a sport most Kenyans know nothing about; skiing. Wanjiku represented Kenya in the Super Giant Slalom discipline of Alpine skiing in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February.

The 19-year-old is the first speed skier and the second Kenyan after Phillip Boit to represent the country in the Winter Olympics. Born in Kilifi and moved to Austria just three, Wanjiku finished 38th out of 44 in her category. She surely broke barriers and did Kenya proud.

9. Empty state promises

It looked like it would be different when Deputy President William Ruto vowed to ensure the stadiums promised by the Jubilee government will be delivered before the year ended. December is almost out and not one is up. What about the other promise of ensuring the Rugby Sevens team and Harambee Stars have their allowances paid?

Shujaa went on a go-slow over non-payment of their salaries and as of now, Stars coach Sebastian Migne is considering quitting for not being paid three months’ salaries. Little wonder that Stars are still waiting for their Sh50 million promise!

10. Rashid Echesa

Many names have walked in and out of the Sports ministry, most of them failures. The jury is, however, still out on the current occupant. Rashid Echesa for many has been more of a politician than a Cabinet Secretary. He has made headlines for his political statements than anything sports.

In fact, his one year in office has created more confusion with the woes at Boxing Association of Kenya blamed on ‘Waziri’ for taking one side while at Cricket Kenya, the interim committee he put in place brought more chaos than what had been witnessed. An aloof and absentee CS to say the least.