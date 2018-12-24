After Campo intellectuals land in the village…

Christmas holiday is here and campus are all on recess! Some people have remained at the discomfort of their hostels to merry with their lovers while the bigger lot has packed up and headed to their respective villages.

Now, this is where all the swag and foreign cultures that guys had dissolved themselves in, is forgotten and reality sets in. Wait till you find that ‘baller’ from USIU — who would not finish a sentence without using ‘mamen’ — on the back seat of an Akamba bus blubbering vernacular like he’s possessed.

First, there are those who got careless and are returning home with a six-month pregnancy. It’s worse if the entire village has been summoned for a harambee to contribute for ‘the daughter of the soil to pursue greater heights’.

Well, the prospective mothers with an additional bonus on the degree will have a rough time convincing the villagers how she is a volunteer of a live experiment on the formation of life as part of her university coursework.

Never doubt these campus people when it comes to feigning intelligence by using hard English words. The village must know they are from the university. Wait till they stand in front of their local church this Sunday to say their testimony. “My patronymic is Mark. I am liberated and emancipated in the ethereal prominence…” (The translator faints).

They will bring a foreign culture to the village. Grandmothers are in for a long time with these campo wannabes forcing the old toothless mummy to smile, so that they can take a selfie and post with the caption “Getting in touch with my roots.”

I am prophesying this: with this hullabaloo about ‘My dress My choice’, the whole village will be summoned for cleansing prayers the night after these campus people arrive. Those nursing students will turn up on their villages dressed in lab coats and will use bad handwriting whenever they write; just anything to create an impression that they are doctors.

Some will be entrepreneurs. Those guys studying chemistry will open up a brewery and mix all sorts of reagents they learnt at campus to make a drink for wazee. Some might go to teach their local pastor how to make blood from potassium permanganate.