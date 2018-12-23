English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

SAITOTI SON MYSTERY: Couple files claim in Arusha court

K24 Tv December 23, 2018
Late Prof. George Saitoti. Photo/Courtesy

Sabastian Maina Njungu  is now  asking  the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji and the DCI to revisit a matter in which he claims that the late George Saitoti’s son, Zachary Musengi, is his biological son

Sebastian now wants police to exhume the late George Saitoti’s for the DNA to be conducted to establish that Musengi is indeed his son.

The court of appeal had last year stopped the proceeding of the case stating it lacks merit.

