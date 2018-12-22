Kudos and merry Christmas

As we join the friends and family of those who excelled in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in celebrations, we note with satisfaction the generally good performance too.

Although the initial part of the examination was dogged by claims of leakage, the outcome has put paid to any fears that the outcome would be compromised.

Further, there is evidence that even those who may not have performed exemplarily well in KCPE proceeded to improve on their grades and did exceptionally well in KCSE.

That sort of trajectory proves that not only is the 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school education on the course but that all pupils can do well given a chance.

Suffice it to say that the transition policy ought to be buttressed and strengthened so that the number of those who fall by the wayside, unable to get either further education or any useful jobs can be eliminated altogether.

The policy will see to it that as many pupils as possible get the chance to continue with their secondary education, and thereafter to tertiary institutions of learning. Eventually, the process will churn out individuals better placed to take this country to the next level.

Such individuals will also be best placed to take over as leaders, captains of industry, academicians, media players and intellectuals from the current generation. We wish those celebrating, as well as all our readers a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year, 2019.