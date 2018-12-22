The most improved students celebrated

Josphat Mwangi Kamau from Mioro Secondary School in Murang’a county pulled a remarkable feat after he emerged the most improved student in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Kamau scored an A- (minus) with a performance index of 79.4, a major improvement from 278 marks he scored in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam four years ago.

While there are other candidates who scored higher than him, Mwangi’s was the biggest leap. He made a 44.098 per cent improvement over four years.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said this year, they decided to conduct an analysis of how individual candidates performed in the KCSE exam in comparison with their performance in KCPE four years ago.

“The aim is to show value addition to candidates by schools depending on how they improved,” she said. Six other candidates who sat in sub-county schools formed the list of the top ten most-improved performers.

Richard Kyulu of Tiva Secondary School scored a B+ and Teresia Kalekye Kioko of Lions Secondary School who scored a B+ were also named the most improved this year.