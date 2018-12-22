Results of 100 candidates cancelled for irregularities

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The government has cancelled the results of 100 candidates who engaged in exam irregularities. Consequently, the results of some centres, which were allegedly involved in the exam irregularities have also been withheld.

According to the government, Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) is currently investigating the malpractice and will release its final report on the same on or before January 31.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed clarified that although there was no cheating, cases of early exposure, impersonation, possession of unauthorised materials in some examination centre and collusion were reported during the examination period.

She, however, said that most of the cases were detected early enough and dealt with on the spot thereby preserving the integrity of the examination.

She said during the examination process, 191 people, including candidates, were arrested and arraigned in court for various examination offences with 56 cases still pending in court.

“These centre affected will be notified of this decision as soon as the results are released. I wish to assure the nation, affected candidates and parents that due diligence will be undertaken to ensure that no candidate is unfairly penalised.”

While releasing this year’s KCSE results, Mohammed said that the integrity of the exams came as a result of combined efforts of a multi-agency team and stringent measures issued to guide the administration of the 2018 examinations.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said thus year, 66 cases of non-conformity to, and violation of examination regulations, were registered.

She said the commission will be seeking to amend the TSC Act to provide for dismissal and deregistration of any teacher involved in examination cheating.